COOS BAY — A woman was arrested last week on charges of criminal trespass.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Dec. 2, at 10:45 p.m., dispatch received a call that a woman allegedly walked into a home she didn’t have permission to enter. The residence was on Foxglove Road in Coos Bay.
Melissa Lucas, 37, was located at a home on Green Acres Lane at 11:13 p.m. She was arrested without incident on a charge of criminal trespass in the first degree.
“(Lucas) was transported to the Coos County Jail where she was booked and lodged,” the release said.