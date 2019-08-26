FLORENCE — A man was stabbed in Florence on Friday.
According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, officers responded Aug. 23 at 2:45 p.m. after multiple 911 calls came in that someone was stabbed on 1550 15th Street.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been stabbed. He was transported to Peace Harbor Hospital by Western Lane Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time as he has not been positively identified.
Danielle Passenger, 37, of Florence was arrested after an investigation. Passenger was charged with second degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Passenger and the victim were “acquaintances prior to the incident,” the release said. “There is no ongoing threat to the public ....”
Passenger was held temporarily in the Florence Jail before being transported to Lane County Jail. The case is being referred to the Lane County District Attorney for review.