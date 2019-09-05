{{featured_button_text}}
Amber Phillips

Amber Phillips

 Courtesy photo

COOS BAY — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance Tuesday evening in Coos Bay where a woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting her stepdaughter.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence on McKenna Lane where they found a female subject out front with visible signs of physical injuries to her face and arm.

“The subject stated she had a verbal altercation with her stepmother, which turned physical,” said the release. “After contacting both parties involved, along with multiple witness statements, deputies placed 38-year-old Amber Rae Phillips under arrest for assault IV - domestic.”

Phillips was transported and lodged at the Coos County Jail.

