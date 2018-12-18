COOS COUNTY — A woman was arrested Monday for strangulation.
On Monday, deputies got a call around 11:07 a.m. of a civil issue on Libby Lane, according to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. While en route, deputies were notified that the dispute turned physical.
“Upon arrival, it was learned the victim had come into contact with the suspect, Debra Cunningham,” the release said. “It is alleged Cunningham was taking broken glass and placed it under the tires of vehicles at the residence, which caused a verbal altercation.”
The fight took a turn when Cunningham grabbed the victim by the neck, “cutting off her airway and causing physical injury,” the release said.
Cunningham was arrested for strangulation and assault IV. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.