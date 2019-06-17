BANDON — A woman was arrested last week for probation violation.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at 9:23 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a reported disturbance on Seven Devils Road in Bandon.
“Deputies arrived and contacted multiple subjects on the property,” the release said. “Upon investigation it was determined no crime had occurred.”
However, deputies checked the warrant status of the individuals at the location and discovered that Candice Anne Barnes, 28, was in violation of her probationary conditions. Her probation officer was called.
"A short time later, Barnes was placed under arrest for probation violation and transported to Coos County Jail, where she was lodged,” the release said.