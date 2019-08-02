LAKESIDE — A woman was arrested Thursday morning on multiple outstanding warrants in Lakeside.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were contacted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in regards to a woman who they identified had several outstanding warrants.
Audrey Lyon, 37, was located at a residence on North Lake Road in Lakeside where she arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail.
It was also noted in the press release that Lyon had an additional warrant issued by the Coos Bay Police Department.