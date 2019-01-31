ROSEBURG — A Roseburg woman is in custody after misusing Douglas County's text to 911 capabilities.
A Douglas County Sheriff's Office press release stated that on Wednesday, 911 dispatchers received a text message from an individual stating there was a possible hostage situation in the 500 block of Orchard Lane in Roseburg. Additional messages were received by the dispatcher stating a mass murder had occurred.
Deputies were able to determine the location of the person sending the messages and made contact with her. It was determined the incident being reported was false, and the use of the 911 system was being misused. The person making the false report was identified as Nicole Rene Hall, 43, of Roseburg.
"This false incident tied up multiple resources from citizens who legitimately required services and is completely unacceptable,” said Sgt. Brad O’Dell. “The Sheriff's Office will always hold accountable those who misuse our 911 system, whether that is by voice call or text messaging services."
Hall was taken into custody and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of improper use of 911 and disorderly conduct in the second degree.