COOS BAY — A woman was arrested last week on charges of criminal trespass.

According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Dec. 2 at 10:45 p.m., dispatch received a call that a woman allegedly walked into a home she didn’t have permission to enter. The residence was on Foxglove Road in Coos Bay.

Melissa Lucas, 37, was located at a home on Green Acres Lane at 11:13 p.m. She was arrested without incident for criminal trespass in the first degree.

“(Lucas) was transported to the Coos County Jail where she was booked and lodged,” the release said.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

