COOS BAY — Close to 1:30 a.m. Friday, Coos County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a break-in on Saddler Road in Coos Bay.
It was reported that a female had broken into a residence and would not leave. According to deputies, when they arrived on scene Jennifer L. Bradley was found with a large glass mirror with white residue, a purple Crown Royal bag with hypodermic needles and an open purse with a container consistent with drug paraphernalia in open view.
When the deputies questioned Bradley about the objects, Bradley admitted to using heroin and methamphetamine a few hours earlier.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered Bradley was on felony probation for possession of methamphetamine. Deputies contacted Bradley’s probation officer who requested Bradley be detained for a probation violation. Bradley was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At the Coos County Jail, Bradley consented to a search of her property. This search yielded a large quantity of heroin, methamphetamine, several hypodermic needles and a straw with residue, which were all seized for criminal charging.