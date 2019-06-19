COOS COUNTY — A woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting her mother.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, dispatch received a call from a woman stating she was attacked by her daughter at her home Monday, June 17, at 6:25 p.m.
When deputies arrived and investigated, “it appeared that the caller and her daughter … had evidence of a physical disturbance taking place between the two of them,” the release said.
Brittany McDaniel, 33, was discovered to be the primary aggressor and charged with domestic assault in the fourth degree, which is a mandatory arrest in Oregon.
McDaniel was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Her mother was transported to Bay Area Hospital for treatment for injuries sustained during the incident, the release said.