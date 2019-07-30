COOS BAY — A woman was arrested Monday after allegedly punching her boyfriend repeatedly in the head.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at Seaport RV Park on Boat Basin Road in Coos Bay on Monday, July 29 at 10:51 p.m.
Deputies contacted Justin D. Wills, 34, who had swelling above his left eye. He told deputies he had been assaulted by his girlfriend, Brittany N. McDaniels, 33.
“When deputies contacted McDaniels, she admitted to punching Wills multiple times in the head, causing the swelling,” the release said.
She was arrested on a charge of assault four domestic. When deputies did a warrant check for Wills, they saw he had a confirmed warrant for his arrest for failure to appear.
Wills was also arrested. Both were taken to the Coos County Jail.