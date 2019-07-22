MYRTLE POINT — A woman was arrested after using pepper spray on her stepdad after she was told to leave the house.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a disturbance was reported Thursday, July 18, at 8:51 p.m. on Pleasant Valley Lane in Myrtle Point. Deputies learned that Shawna Schaeffer, 29, had used pepper spray on her stepdad and then fled.
“Sergeant Adam Slater … and his K9 partner Odin were deployed in the area, and Schaeffer was located by K9 Odin,” the release said.
Schaeffer was arrested and an investigation revealed that she had entered the home of her mother and stepfather, then “engaged in a verbal altercation with her mother,” the release said.
When her stepfather told her to leave and tried to close the door after her, she “deployed pepper spray into his face and then fled the scene,” the release said.
The CCSO was assisted by the Myrtle Point Police Department. This also marked Odin’s 85th career find.