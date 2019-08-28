COOS BAY — A woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a table at her daughter over the weekend.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Southwest Eighth Street in Coos Bay for a reported assault on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7:38 a.m.
“Upon arrival, the deputy found the caller in the front yard with an injury to her head,” the release said.
The caller told the deputy that her mother, Jeri Lynn Knight, 53, and she had a verbal argument.
“During the argument, the caller stated (Knight) picked up a portable wooden table and threw the table at the caller,” the release said. “The caller suffered a gash to the top of her head.”
Knight was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail, where is lodged for Assault in the 2nd Degree.