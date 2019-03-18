COOS BAY — A woman was arrested last week after threatening her father with a knife.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, her father, referred to as the “Caller,” reentered his home on Hollywood Lane in Coos Bay after working in the garden to approach Kara Lee Saunders, 51, while she was at the computer.
“After a verbal altercation regarding work in the garden, (Saunders) jumped up from her computer and grabbed the Caller’s glasses off his face, attempted to hit him and shoved him hard over a chair in the living room,” the release said.
Saunders allegedly tried to hit her father, but he grabbed her by the arm and placed her in an “arm bar” to hold her down. He asked her to stop trying to hurt him and then let her go, the release said.
“While the Caller stayed in the living room of the residence, (Saunders) walked into the kitchen and retrieved a large butcher knife,” the release said. “(Saunders) walked back into the living room ... about four feet away from the Caller and held the knife over her head ... and said, ‘You think I won’t do it!’”
After trying to cut her father twice, he left to call 911 from the neighbor’s house around 4:48 p.m.
A deputies arrived and arrested Saunders, transporting her to the Coos County Jail where she was booked on charges of menacing, assault IV (domestic), and interfering with 911.