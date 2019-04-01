LAKESIDE — A woman was arrested last week after strangling her brother, who was also arrested for denying deputies access to the crime scene.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a domestic assault March 29 at 9:44 p.m. on Railroad Avenue in Lakeside.
“Deputies arrived at the scene to a man with visible scratches to his neck, which were beginning to welt up,” the release said.
Deputies discovered there had been a verbal altercation, which escalated into physical violence between Robert M. Bogart, 37, and his sister Shauna L. Bogart, 35, the release said.
“After an investigation, it was determined Shauna L. Bogart had strangled Robert to the point in which he felt he was going to pass out, and prevented him leaving when he attempted to do so,” the release said. “It was also discovered the altercation took place in the presence of a minor child in the home. Subsequently, due to the domestic relationship, Shauna was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail for coercion, strangulation and domestic assault in the fourth degree (felony).”
However, while investigating, Robert Bogart tried to stop deputies from accessing the crime scene by standing between them and the doorway and refusing the move.
“Subsequently, Robert was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail for interfering with a peace officer and for resisting arrest,” the release said.