COOS COUNTY — A woman was arrested over the weekend after stealing another woman’s purse and biting her hand.
Deputies were first notified of a dispute between two women on Saturday, April 13, at 10:48 a.m. along Cape Arago Highway in Coos Bay, according to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
“When deputies arrived at the scene, one female was holding a second female in a headlock on the ground,” the release said. “The deputies separated the two parties and began to question each female involved.”
The one that had been held down was Alejandra Salcedolozeau, 22, of North Bend.
Deputies told her not to leave and requested a warrant check, but she tried to run anyway.
“A deputy gave chase and caught (Salcedolozeau) a short distance later while (she) was attempting to enter a trailer at Seaport RV Park in Charleston,” the release said. “While the deputy was attempting to detain (Salcedolozeau), (she) continued to try to enter the trailer as well as pull away from the deputy. After a brief struggle, the deputy was able to detain (Salcedolozeau) without further incident.”
Deputies learned that Salcedolozeau had stolen the purse from the other female involved in the Cape Arago Highway dispute.
“In an attempt to regain her property, the other female held down (Salcedolozeau) until deputies arrived on scene,” the release said. “While struggling to hold (Salcedolozeau), it was discovered that (she) bit the female in the hand, causing injury.”
Deputies arrested Salcedolozeau and transported her to the Coos County Jail for an active warrant, theft in the second degree, assault in the fourth degree, escape in the third degree and resisting arrest.