BUNKER HILL — A woman was arrested on Christmas day after trying to steal a cooler and then swinging a bat at the cooler’s owner yelling, “Come on!”
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a call was made on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 3:30 p.m. that a woman was stealing items from yards and menacing someone with a baseball bat. Dispatch obtained a description of who was later identified as Melissa Lucas, 37. She was located on Center Road near Highway 101 in Bunker Hill.
“The investigation revealed Lucas had been found stealing a cooler from a yard,” the release said. “When confronted, Lucas dropped the cooler and obtained a small aluminum baseball bat. It was reported Lucas was standing in the road and swinging the bat while yelling at the owner of the cooler telling him to ‘come on!’”
Lucas was arrested for disorderly conduct 2 and theft 3. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.