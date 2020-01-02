MYRTLE POINT — A woman was arrested after she allegedly punched her boyfriend in the face for leaving her dog in the rain.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Miller Road in Myrtle Point on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 6:16 p.m. for a report of an assault.
When deputies arrived, the victim said his girlfriend, Melissa Morris, 38, of Myrtle Point punched him in the face.
You have free articles remaining.
“Deputies observed a marble sized welt and a scratch mark on (the victim’s) right eyebrow,” the release said. “(The victim) stated he was talking to (Morris) when she punched him in the face two times.”
Deputies contacted Morris inside the residence and she told deputies she punched her boyfriend after he left her dog outside in the rain.
Morris was arrested for assault 4 domestic. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.