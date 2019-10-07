COOS BAY — A woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly trying to steal from a local residence.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to South Coos Lane in Coos Bay for a reported burglary on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 5:45 a.m.
Deputies found Summer Arce, 39, hiding behind a void in the wall at the residence.
“In her possession were credit cards stolen from the victim’s purse,” the release said, adding that also found on her were “security cameras that were removed from the residence during the night and three glass methamphetamine smoking devices.”
Arce was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on charges of burglary 1, possession of methamphetamine and theft 2.