COOS BAY — A woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly trying to steal a fork lift.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Carlisle Lane at 5:14 a.m. on Friday, June 28, for a report of a female running into a business, bleeding heavily, and who may have been involved in a dispute.
“Upon the deputy’s arrival, the female ... was attempting to steal a Hyster,” the release said.
Tiffany Martinez, 36, had crashed into some boxes while in the fork life and was stuck with the tires spinning. She was extracted and placed into custody, the release said.
“(Martinez) was very erratic and it was suspected (Martinez) was in a drug induced psychosis,” the release said. “After further investigation, it was discovered (Martinez) had ran into a business while acting in a disorderly manner. The employees had ushered her out when (Martinez) had stolen the Hyster and moved it a short distance.”
She was transported to the Coos County Jail.