NORTH BEND — A woman was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly prevented her husband from leaving the home and started attacking him.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a possible assault on Saturday, June 13 at 1:48 a.m. on Echo Spring Lane in North Bend. It was reported that Dinese L. Laskey, 58, had been drinking and attacked her husband, the release said.
“It was also reported (Laskey) was preventing her husband from leaving the home,” the release said. “When deputies arrived at the residence, they were greeted by a visibly intoxicated woman who identified herself as Dinese L. Laskey, as well as a man identified as Dinese’s spouse.”
The two were separated and interviewed on their own. Deputies saw bloody defense wounds on the victim’s arms consistent with an individual attempting to protect themselves from an assault, the release said.
“Subsequently, Dinese L. Laskey was arrested and charged with coercion, menacing and harassment,” the release said. “(She) was transported to the Coos County Jail without further incident.”