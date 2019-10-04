COOS BAY — Coos County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Coos Bay woman after an investigation linked her to an assault in Charleston.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a report of an assault came in Thursday at approximately 12:47 a.m. in front of the Old General Store in Charleston.
“The victim was bleeding from a cut in the back of his head,” said the press release. “The deputy was told that during an argument with 53-year old Eilene Dorsey, of Coos Bay, Dorsey threw a smoke canister, hitting the victim in the head.”
Dorsey, who was located on Collver Point Lane, was investigated and arrested on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault. She was transported and lodged at the Coos County Jail.