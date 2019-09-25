COOS BAY — A woman was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on her boyfriend.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a report of a domestic disturbance was called in on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6:55 p.m. just off Cape Arago Highway in front of the Mystic Wood Mobile and RV Park on Sandstone Lane in Coos Bay.
“The reporting party informed dispatch of a male and female walking northbound on Cape Arago Highway while involved in a dispute,” the release said. “Deputies quickly responded to the area in an attempt to locate the male and female involved.”
Deputies found the male at his residence and learned that he had a knife pulled on him during the dispute by his girlfriend, Amber Townsend, 31, the release said.
With the help of Oregon State Police, deputies found Townsend and arrested her for domestic menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. She was taken to the Coos County Jail on those charges.