COOS BAY — A woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly hitting her boyfriend in the head during an argument over personal belongings.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to an assault on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 10:16 p.m. on Lowell Lane in Coos Bay.
When deputies arrived and spoke with the victim, he told them he had an argument with his girlfriend who hit him in the head with “some type of object and also been scratched on his upper chest, which caused it to bleed,” the release said.
The girlfriend, Shannon M. Strong, 29, was located and interviewed.
“After further investigation, Strong was placed under arrest for assault IV, domestic and transported to Coos County Jail where she was lodged,” the release said.