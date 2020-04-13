Sabre Eddings

Sabre Eddings

 Contributed photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

WINSTON — On Sunday, April 12, at about 5 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance occurring in the 5000 block of Rice Creek Road in Winston. According to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a male subject reported he had an altercation with Sabre Eddings, age 65 of Winston. During the incident, the male was allegedly stabbed on the forearm by Eddings.

Eddings had apparently locked himself in his trailer prior to deputies arriving, the press release stated. He refused to come out of the trailer and allegedly threatened to blow up the trailer with propane if deputies approached.

The Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the scene and began talking to Eddings. After several hours, Eddings came out of his trailer and was taken into custody without further incident.

He was lodged in the county jail on charges of second-degree assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

0
1
0
0
2

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters



Load comments