WINCHESTER BAY — On Feb. 13, at approximately 9:17 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 73000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay for a report of a 17-year-old male shooting a gun inside the home following a disturbance.
Deputies, along with multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the residence. The teen was taken into custody without further incident at 9:56 p.m.
Deputies learned the teen became upset with his mother over his cell phone and allegedly assaulted her before being stopped by his father.
After the incident, the teen retrieved an AR-15 rifle and reportedly fired it multiple times inside the home, causing a significant amount of damage. At one point, he reportedly pointed the firearm at his father, but did not fire it.
No one was injured in the incident.
The teen was transported to the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Facility and lodged on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault, and two counts of menacing.