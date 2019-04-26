CHARLESTON — A foot chase was cut short when the suspect turned around and yelled, “I give up! Don’t send the dog!”
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy stopped a known fugitive Thursday at 12:21 p.m. on Cape Arago Highway. Ian Geer, 27, is known to law enforcement and has had several contacts with them.
“Recently, Geer has fled arrest when several different agencies had attempted to arrest him,” the release said. “A records check revealed Geer still had an outstanding felony warrant for parole violation.”
But when the deputy tried to contact Geer, he fled into the brush. The deputy continued checking the area until locating Geer near the old Breakfast Barn by the intersection of Cape Arago Highway and Boat Basin Road, the release said.
“The deputy attempted to contact Geer with his partner, K9 Raven,” the release said. “The deputy told Geer he was under arrest and Geer began to run across a small field toward the wooded area.”
That was when the deputy told Geer to stop or he would release the K9.
Geer continued a few more feet into the brush, stopped, turned and yelled, “I give up! Don’t send the dog!” the release said. Geer was held until other deputies arrived on scene and arrested him.
This marks K-9 Raven’s second successful capture. Geer was transported to the Coos County Jail where he remains without bail.