Try 3 months for $3
Arrest

Joseph Russell, 40, was apprehended last Friday after being recognized by law enforcement for having an active detainer for his arrest.

 Contributed photo

CHARLESTON — A man was arrested last week after being recognized as wanted by a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, March 15 at 8:37 p.m., a deputy on a routine patrol near Caraway Lane in Charleston recognized a man walking along South Spring Road.

The man was Joseph Russell, 40, and had an active detainer for his arrest from Coos County Parole and Probation, the release said.

“The deputy conducted a person stop upon Russell who subsequently fled from the deputy,” the release said.

The deputy gave chase and used a Taser to stop Russell from running. He was arrested for probation violation and interfering with a peace officer.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter