CHARLESTON — A man was arrested last week after being recognized as wanted by a Coos County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, March 15 at 8:37 p.m., a deputy on a routine patrol near Caraway Lane in Charleston recognized a man walking along South Spring Road.
The man was Joseph Russell, 40, and had an active detainer for his arrest from Coos County Parole and Probation, the release said.
“The deputy conducted a person stop upon Russell who subsequently fled from the deputy,” the release said.
The deputy gave chase and used a Taser to stop Russell from running. He was arrested for probation violation and interfering with a peace officer.