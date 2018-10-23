COOS BAY — When a man tried to rob Beez Smoke Shop with a hypodermic needle, the employees fought back.
Over the weekend, Co-owner Kevin O’Leary said a regular customer with a reputation for being polite walked into the shop holding a hypodermic needle.
“He told our employees not to get nervous,” O’Leary said. “All he wanted was a couple cans of our beer and went to grab it.”
Employee Kim Burney, who used to be a bouncer, “would have none of it,” O’Leary said.
According to him, Burney grabbed the can out of the thief’s hand and trapped his arm in the cooler. Another employee, who wished not to be named, chased him out the door while Burney used the shop’s cattle prod to tase him in an attempt to stop him from running.
“That cattle prod is only to be used in self-defense, and we tell them to stay behind the counter, but they wanted to protect their livelihood,” O’Leary said. “She was braver than I would have been.”
The unnamed employee caught the thief in the parking lot, took the other can from him and told him to wait until police arrived. However, the unidentified man got up and ran.
“We want him trespassed,” O’Leary said. “I found it so strange that this came from someone who has been in and out of here, been polite ... I’m waiting for him to come in and apologize.”
Captain Chris Chapanar told The World that officers searched the Empire area but were unable to find the man and couldn’t identify him from the surveillance footage.
“We saw a huge increase of property crimes a couple years ago and then it declined,” Chapanar said. “I think we’re on the upswing again.”
He advised both store and home owners to notify neighbors or family members when they leave town to keep an eye on their place, use proper lighting, lock doors, put packages away and keep high-priced valuables away from windows. He also advised for shops to have good surveillance cameras.
“While I appreciate my employees and find it semi-heroic, our policy isn’t to do that,” O’Leary said. “We also still believe that Empire is a fine area. It has a few issues, is sort of a blighted neighborhood, but I think if we get more businesses down here these sorts of things will go away. We’re still happy here.”