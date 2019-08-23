COOS BAY — A Coos Bay man was hospitalized Thursday night after eluding police and crashing his vehicle into a brick planter box near Newmark Avenue and Wasson Street.
According to a press release by the Coos Bay Police Department, an officer patrolling the Empire District witnessed a vehicle driving at a “reckless speed” traveling westbound on Newmark Avenue.
“The vehicle failed to stop for several pedestrians in a crosswalk, nearly striking them,” said the release. “The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed.”
Ethan Mason, the operator of the vehicle, lost control of the car and struck a planter box as well as several light poles and two trees. As a result of crash, two nearby buildings also suffered damages.
“The vehicle was on fire when it came to a rest,” said the release. “Two Officers extricated the operator and extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher.”
Mason was taken to Bay Area Hospital where he received medical care. He was cited on a number of traffic violations and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, attempt to elude in a vehicle and recklessly endangering another person.
Bay Cities Ambulance, Coos Bay Fire Department, Coos Bay Public Works, North Bend Police Department and Oregon State Police all provided assistance to the Coos Bay Police Department.