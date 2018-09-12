COOS BAY — Oregon State Troopers responded to a three-vehicle injury crash yesterday on Highway 101 near Colina Lane at approximately 4:45 p.m.
Zachary Story, 20, struck a DIRECT TV service van travelling northbound as it waited to turn left onto Colina Lane.
Story’s car, a 1992 GMC pickup, lost control and hit another car, a 1995 Jeep Cherokee, operated by Robert Storie of North Bend. The driver of the service van Jeris Doyle, 41, was taken to Bay Area Hospital with non-life threatening injuries as well as Storie.
Coos Bay resident Story was also taken to Bay Area hospital and later transported by an air ambulance to OHSU in Portland with serious injuries.