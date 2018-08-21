MYRTLE POINT — A tense scene in Myrtle Point ended peacefully Tuesday night after a suspect was taken into custody, following a standoff at a house on Willow Street.
According to Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier, the standoff began Tuesday around 6 p.m., after police were notified that shots from a rifle had been fired in the vicinity of a person at a house, located at 521 Willow Street, across the street from the First Christian Church. An officer went to the residence and was getting out of his car when the suspect, identified as Joseph Hanks, 35, came out of the residence and fired two shots from a high-powered rifle. It was unknown if he was aiming toward the officer, Frasier said.
The officer took cover and called for help. Officers from Coos Bay, Coquille, Myrtle Point, the Coos County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and North Bend Police responded to the scene. Members of the Coos County Emergency Response team also responded, Frasier said.
The house was quickly surrounded and Hanks kept police at bay for nearly three hours, firing randomly from inside the residence as police laid siege and evacuated residents from nearby homes and the Myrtle Point Library. Hanks yelled statements to the officers urging them to shoot and kill him. Coquille Police Chaplain Mike West and an officer from North Bend - with hostage negotiating experience - tried to negotiate with Hanks by telephone and tried to convince him to surrender, Frasier said.
"We believe the suspect was drinking most of the day after his wife left him and took the couple's children with her," Frasier said.
Earlier Tuesday, prior to the standoff, friends had tried to console Hanks, Frasier said, and it was one of his friends who reported to police that Hanks needed help.
Around 8:58 p.m, Hanks emerged from his house, surrendered peacefully to police and was taken into custody.
"This situation ended without anyone getting hurt and that's the way we like it," Frasier said.
Hanks was taken to Coquille Valley Hospital and once he was medically cleared, he was booked into the Coos County Jail in Coquille. Frasier said Hanks will be facing multiple charges, including multiple counts of unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief in the first degree, being a felon in possession of a firearm and recklessly endangering another person.
The investigation is ongoing as the police applied for a search warrant to search Hanks' residence. Frasier said police will also be examining the crime scene in daylight today for additional evidence. Frasier said formal charges will be filed against Hanks today and he anticipated Hanks' first court appearance will be Thursday.
Frasier said Hanks fired 18 shots during the standoff, mostly at things inside his house.