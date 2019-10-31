COOS BAY — A woman died in police custody at the Coos County Jail this week.
According to an updated press release from the Coos County District Attorney’s Office on Friday evening, the woman was identified as Christina Lynn Ryan, 52, from Medford.
“Ryan was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 30 by the Coquille Police Department on charges of theft in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm,” the release said. “Ryan was lodged at the jail around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 30.”
Then on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 5:48 a.m., Ryan was found unresponsive in her jail cell. According to an earlier press release, deputies with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office gave emergency aid including CPR and called in an ambulance.
But at 6:08 a.m., medical personnel declared Ryan deceased.
“At this time, there is no indication of foul play as to her death,” the Thursday release said. “Pursuant to Oregon State law requiring an investigation into all deaths that occur in custody, (District Attorney Paul Frasier) … asked Oregon State Police to investigate this matter.”
In the afternoon on Friday, Nov. 1, Ryan’s autopsy was completed and preliminary findings revealed no definitive cause of death.
“A decision as to the cause of death will not be made until toxicology testing is completed,” the release said, adding that it will take several weeks before the results are available.
OSP personnel are now conducting an investigation into the woman’s death and the “Sheriff’s Office personnel are fully cooperating in the investigation,” the first release said.
“In addition to the OSP conducting this investigation, the Coos County Medical Examiner is assisting along with the personnel from (Frasier’s) office,” the Thursday release said.