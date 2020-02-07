EMPIRE — A man was stabbed Thursday evening and the suspect is still at large.
In an updated press release from the Coos Bay Police Department, the stabbing victim was treated and released from Bay Area Hospital the night of the attack with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
“Officers learned the dispute was between two male adults known to each other and there are no indications of any risk to the safety of the general public,” the release said.
According to the initial press release from the Coos Bay Police Department, officers alongside Oregon State Police responded to the area of Morrison Street north of Newmark Avenue in the Empire district for a reported dispute Thursday, Feb. 6, at 4:08 p.m.
“When officers arrived, they located a 49-year-old male reporting he was stabbed by another male,” the release said.
Officers from the CBPD, North Bend Police Department, Coos County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Police contained the area and began the search to locate the suspect. Also assisting in the search was CCSO’s Sergeant Adam Slater and his canine partner Odin.
During the search, the suspect was not immediately located but several pieces of evidence were found.
“The investigation is continuing,” the release said. “Coos Bay officers believe they know the identity of the suspect(s) and are actively attempting to locate those involved. At this time, it is not believed that the suspect(s) in this case poses a risk to public safety. More information will be made available to the public regarding this case in the coming days.”
CBPD requests that if anyone witness the dispute to contact the department at 541-269-8911 option 1 or the Coos Stop Crime hotline at 541-267-6666.