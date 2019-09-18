NORTH BEND — A man was arrested after being involved in an accident with a school bus.
On Wednesday, September 18 at 7:51 a.m., a North Bend School District bus from Mid-Columbia Bus Company had just dropped off students at North Bay Elementary. The bus was turning onto Wildwood Drive off Viking Lane when it and a vehicle collided.
School Resource Officer Nathan George, with the North Bend Police Department, told The World that the crash is still being investigated, so it is still unclear what happened and who was at fault.
However, after the accident, Gerald M. Souther, 56, got out of his vehicle and started walking away.
“We don’t know why he walked away,” George said. “But when we found him, he was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.”
There were no injuries and no students were involved.
The accident is currently being investigated by both NBPD and the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. This story will be updated as more information is released.