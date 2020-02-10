EMPIRE — Police are no longer searching for a suspect in last week’s stabbing in the Empire area of Coos Bay.
In an updated press release from the Coos Bay Police Department, officers followed up on the Feb. 6 incident by pursuing tips from the public. However, as of Monday, the department has “made contact with all parties involved in the incident and no suspect remains at large.”
“The investigation is ongoing at this time and no arrests have been made,” the release said, adding that once the investigation is complete it will be forwarded to the Coos County District Attorney’s office for review.
The World reached out to CBPD for more information and Deputy Chief Chris Chapanar said that the case has “additional circumstances” not ready to be made public.
As The World previously reported, the stabbing victim was treated and released last Thursday, Feb. 6 at Bay Area Hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
“Officers learned the dispute was between two male adults known to each other and there are no indications of any risk to the safety of the general public,” an earlier press release said.
According to the initial press release from the CBPD, officers alongside Oregon State Police responded to the area of Morrison Street north of Newmark Avenue in the Empire district for a reported dispute Feb. 6, at 4:08 p.m.
“When officers arrived, they located a 49-year-old male reporting he was stabbed by another male,” the release said.
Officers from the CBPD, North Bend Police Department, Coos County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Police contained the area and began the search to locate the suspect. Also assisting in the search was CCSO’s Sergeant Adam Slater and his canine partner Odin.
During the search, the suspect was not immediately located but several pieces of evidence were found.
“The investigation is continuing,” the release said. “Coos Bay officers believe they know the identity of the suspect(s) and are actively attempting to locate those involved. At this time, it is not believed that the suspect(s) in this case poses a risk to public safety. More information will be made available to the public regarding this case in the coming days.”