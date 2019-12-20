As of 11:30 a.m. all precautions related to the Ice House fire, such as shelter in place and evacuations, regarding the Hazmat response in Charleston have been lifted. The toxic plume has dissipated enough that there should be no further impact to citizens.
Currently, firefighters are moping up the scene and addressing residual hot spots.
****************************
CHARLESTON — The ice house in Charleston is on fire and the public is being told to stay as far away as possible until the situation is contained.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the ice house fire began releasing ammonia at 9 a.m. today and is why the public is being told to keep a distance. The ice house is located across from the US. Coast Guard Boat Station.
“There are numerous units responding for mutual aid, but responders have pulled back from the fire while waiting for Coos Bay's Hazmat team,” the release said. “The winds are southerly, which should help push it out over the bay, but we advise staying as far away from the scene as possible until the situation is contained.”
This story will be updated as more information is released.