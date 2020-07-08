CHARLESTON — At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office dispatch center received several reports of a subject who had fallen into the bay at the docks in Charleston and was unresponsive.
Personnel from the Charleston Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The victim was removed from the water and life saving efforts were unsuccessful.
The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Lyle G. Marrington of Brookings. Family notifications have been made and the family has expressed their gratitude for the response of all first responders to the scene.
Coos County Sheriff Craig Zanni told The World there was nothing that pointed to foul play.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the several citizens who were extremely helpfully during this incident.
