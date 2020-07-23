COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Police Department has in its physical possession the unclaimed personal property described below that was collected between August 2019 and July 2020.
Those who believe they have any ownership interest in any of that unclaimed property or cash must file a claim with the Coos Bay Police Department within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice, or you will lose your interest in that property.
(2) Wallet/Purse (9) Cellular Phones
(13) Bicycles (Kids, MTB, BMX) (2) Credit/Debit cards
(2) Identifications (4) Sets of Keys
(2) Knives (2) Batteries
(2) Power tools (1) BB gun
(1) Hand tools (1) Jewelry
(3) Audio Equipment Misc. clothing
Misc. cash
Miscellaneous jewelry
Jewelry: Generally described as one men’s gold ring
Please provide a detailed description of each item when completing your claim and any proof of ownership you may have.
