COOS COUNTY — Two men are being referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office on charges that they initiated a false police report.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at Bay Area Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 12, to investigate a report of assault and robbery. Deputies interviewed Jacob Sharp, 28, of Coos Bay who said he was in the Elliott State Forest earlier that day where he had been hunting using a borrowed side-by-side ATV.
“While parked on a gravel roadway near a clear cut, Sharp claimed he was approached and assaulted by an unknown male,” the release said. “Sharp further claimed that during this assault he was knocked unconscious. According to Sharp, when he woke up, the ATV, his rifle and other hunting equipment were gone. Sharp was treated for injuries at the hospital and released.”
However, elements of Sharp’s story were questioned by deputies. Both Sharp and his companion, Sean Phillips-Main, 28, were interviewed a second time about the incident and they admitted they had made up the story.
“(Both) informed investigators that the reported stolen (ATV) had actually wrecked and that they had made up the story rather than admit to the vehicle’s owners they had wrecked it,” the release said.
Deputies located the ATV, but were unable to recover it because of the terrain. The ATV’s owner was notified of its location.
“Sharp and Phillips-Main are being referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office for initiating a false report and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle,” the release said.