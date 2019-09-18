COOS COUNTY — Two men were caught when they allegedly harvested forest products illegally last week.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located two men on Rayonier timber land behind a locked gate “clearly marked no trespassing” on Friday, Sept. 13 at 2:28 p.m.
David Elbert, 45, and Steven Miller, 59, had reportedly illegally harvested 52 pounds of cedar boughs from Rayonier property when deputies found them, according to the Sheriff's Office.
“Miller was cited for unlawful harvest of a forest product and released on scene,” the release said. “Elbert, who had previously been trespassed from Rayonier property, was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail.”
Elbert was charged with unlawful harvest of forest products, criminal trespass two and a probation violation.
“At the request of Rayonier Resources, Elbert’s vehicle was towed from Rayonier property,” the release said.