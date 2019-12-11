NORTH BEND — Two men were arrested this morning after allegedly striking someone in the head to steal their bike.
According to a press release from the North Bend Police Department, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 4:47 a.m., a 50-year-old man arrived early for a work crew pick-up at the North Bend Annex where he fell asleep in the alcove at the front doors.
Two North Bend residents allegedly hit him in the head “with an unknown object,” and tried to take his bike, the release said. However, the two fled without the bike and the victim dialed 911.
Night-shift officers, Sergeant Ryan Doyle and Officer Patrick Kinney quickly arrived to take the report, though the victim refused medical attention.
You have free articles remaining.
“An expedient neighborhood canvas identified a nearby home where the suspects fled,” the release said. “Physical evidence and positive identification by the victim led to the arrest of the two men, who later admitted their involvement to officers.”
The men arrested were Michael McKinney, 21, and Richard Nolan, 34.
“The two men were taken to the Coos County Jail on charges of robbery in the second degree, a Measure 11 felony,” the release said.