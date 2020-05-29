COOS COUNTY — Two people were transported to Bay Area Hospital after an ATV accident on the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area this week.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was made on Wednesday, May 28 at 8:17 p.m. about an injury accident on the dunes. CCSO, Hauser Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance responded.
“The accident occurred in the (Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area), North West of Beaver Slide Hill,” the release said.
ATV operator Erik Kinney, 26, of Fairfield, Calif. suffered a severe laceration to his head and a concussion.
The passenger, Alexis Mandujano, 20, of Citrus Heights, Calif. received a strained jaw and sprained ankle.
“They were riding in a class IV ATV (side-by-side) when they became airborne off of a drop off, traveled approximately 25 feet through the air and nose-dived into a hill on the opposite side,” the release said. “Neither person was wearing seatbelts or helmets.”
Kinney was issued citations for alleged DUII, Dangerous Operation of an ATV and No Operating Privilege for a Class IV ATV.
“When operating a vehicle on or off the dunes, please remember to exercise appropriate caution, and always use appropriate protective equipment,” the release urged.
