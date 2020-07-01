HAUSER — Two men were injured and another cited for DUII after a two-vehicle ATV accident Monday.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the CCSO, Hauser Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance responded to the accident at the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area near Hauser on Monday, June 29, at 7:34 p.m.
The accident took place when a motorcycle, operated by Connor Main, 21, of Port Orchard, Wash., with passenger Nathanial Rowan, 21, of Ollala, Wash., were heading southbound over a small dune and went over a small drop off.
“The motorcycle operator crashed because of the extra weight of the passenger pushing him forward, causing him to lose control,” the release said.
The second vehicle, a quad operated by Jared Dubos, 20, of Bremerton, Wash., was following about 20 to 30 feet behind in the same path of travel and also went over the same drop. Dubos ran into the back of Main and Rowan.
“Conner Main and Nathanial Rowan were transported off of the sand by Hauser Fire and then transported to Bay Area Hospital by Bay Cities Ambulance,” the release said. “Rowan was then life-flighted to a larger hospital because of the seriousness of his injuries.”
Dubos was uninjured and issued a citation for DUII, the release said, adding that both other parties were allegedly intoxicated and the investigation is continuing.
