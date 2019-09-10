EMPIRE — One of the men who fled police, putting Madison Elementary and Sunset School into lockout last week, has been arrested, while another remains at large.
Coos Bay Police Chief Gary McCullough told The World that the chase started at 11:17 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 in the Walmart parking lot when an officer spotted a stolen vehicle out of Medford.
“The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, at which time (the driver) failed to stop and took off,” McCullough wrote in an email. “The officer pursued it west on Newmark into the Empire area where the officers terminated the pursuit when (the driver) turned south on Morrison towards Sunset and Madison schools.”
Officers from CBPD, at least one Coos County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Oregon State Police trooper, set up a perimeter around the schools as the search continued on foot, during which both schools were placed on lockout. This means no one is allowed in or out of the buildings.
McCullough said the vehicle was found in the parking lot of Madison Community Church and a male subject was seen running toward Michigan Avenue. That person has still not been located.
But still sitting in the vehicle was passenger Anthony Morse, 33, who was contacted by officers. There was a handgun found in the floor board, which turned out to be a replica BB gun.
“Morse was detained and his parole officer contacted,” McCullough wrote.
During the search, Shane Crousser, 34, was found in a house on Montgomery where he was taken into custody on a warrant.
“The driver of the stolen car was not located,” McCullough wrote. “The stolen car was towed and returned to the owner out of Medford.”
Both Morse and Crousser were transported to the Coos County Jail. Crousser was arrested on the warrant and Morse on the parole detainer.
“Both Sunset and Madison were notified and placed on lockout until we could assure that there was no longer a danger to the public and schools,” McCullough wrote.