COOS BAY — A man and woman were arrested this week for multiple outstanding warrants.
According to the Coos Bay Police log for Monday, Dec. 23, a call was made at 10:18 p.m. on Maryland Avenue for a possible prowler. An officer checked the location and arrested Jacob Stanton Potter, 30, off three warrants.
Those warrants included one from the Coos Bay Police Department for charges of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and giving false information to a peace officer on a citation or warrant arrest.
Another warrant was from the North Bend Police Department for the charge of probation violation on an original charge of unlawful possession of meth and felon possessing restricted weapon.
He was also arrested on a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant on a charge of parole violation on an original charge of sex assault.
Also arrested was Krysta Rene Guptill, 26, on a North Bend Police Department warrant for probation violation on an original charge of unlawful possession of meth.
Both were transported to the Coos County Jail.