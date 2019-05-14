COOS BAY — Two people were arrested after deputies were called to a report of a burglary.
In a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Flagstaff Road in Coos Bay on Saturday, May 11 at 10:22 p.m. on a report of a burglary to an occupied home.
When law enforcement arrived, at least one person had broken into the house through the basement door while two others stayed outside.
“The suspects fled when one of the residents confronted the subjects with a gun,” the release said. “The suspect’s vehicle was blocked in by another resident who was returning home.”
Two of the three were located, which included Christopher Sparkman, 34, who was the one who broke into the home and “either attempted or actually stole” items from the basement.
Meanwhile, Kelly Warren, 29, provided Sparkman with transportation, the release said. Both she and Sparkman were arrested.
Sparkman was charged with burglary 1. Warren was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary 1.
The CCSO was assisted on this case by Oregon State Police and the Coos Bay Police Department.