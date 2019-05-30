BROOKINGS — Two people were arrested after stealing $3,399 in merchandise from the Fred Meyer store in Brookings.
According to a press release from the Brookings Police Department, Brookings police were dispatched on Monday, May 27 at 10:33 p.m. to Fred Meyer for a theft in progress.
“Officers were told that there were two suspects, one male and one female, and both had fled on foot,” the release said.
Much of the stolen merchandise was located at the north end of the Pacific Wood Laminates building on Railroad Street while Officer VanZelf deployed K9 Officer Hulk, who began a search from that location.
“Hulk tracked the suspect from the location of the merchandise around the rear of the building where he located the male suspect hiding near the southwest corner,” the release said. “The suspect was taken into custody and found to be wearing some of the stolen merchandise.”
The suspect was William Rakestraw, 33, and was positively identified by Fed Meyer employees. He was charged with theft 1 and criminal conspiracy.
The female suspect was also located several blocks away. Skye McCovey, 29, had an outstanding warrant for her arrest and was also positively identified by Fred Meyer employees. She was arrested for her outstanding warrant and charged with theft 1 and criminal conspiracy.
“All of the stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to Fred Meyer,” the release said. “It was determined that the total value of the stolen merchandise was $3,399.58.”
Both are now lodged in the Curry County Jail.