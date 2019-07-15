COOS COUNTY — Two individuals were arrested over the weekend after a man was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was advised on Saturday, July 13 that Samantha K. Anthony, 29, was asking to meet with a deputy to file a report of an alleged crime.
While she was giving her statement to the deputy, Jamin J. Sacket, 40, arrived to support her. After the report was taken, the deputy learned that both Sacket and Anthony had valid probable cause for their arrest in connection to a crime that took place on July 6, where they were both named as suspects, the release said.
“It was alleged (Anthony) had kidnapped and conspired in the assault of a man in which (Sacket) had attacked with a ‘fish bat,’” the release said. “The victim of the crime informed deputies he was driven to the home of (Sacket) where (Anthony) attempted to lock him in the car and deliver him to (Sacket). The victim stated he was held against his will in the vehicle by force as well as locked inside by the driver (Anthony).”
However, the victim was able to break free and tried to run, but Sacket gave chase. The victim fell to the road where Sacket attacked him with the fish bat, the release said.
“The victim said he was afraid for his life as he thought (Sacket) was trying to kill him,” the release said. “The victim had several injuries to his person consistent with his account.”
Both Anthony and Sacket were arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail. Anthony is being held on pending charges of kidnapping 1, coercion and conspiracy to commit assault 2, while Sacket is being held on pending charges of assault 2.